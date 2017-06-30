Register
22:39 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Adolf Hitler, center, confers with Field Marshal General Walther Von Brauchitsch, left, commander-in-chief of the Germany Army; and Colonel-General Franz Halder, Chief of the German Army staff, in Berlin on Aug. 7, 1941

    Austrian Court Upholds Government Seizure of Hitler’s Childhood Home

    © AP Photo/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 63 0 0

    Austria’s highest court has ruled against a woman who claims that the Austrian government’s seizure of her house (which just so happens to have also been the childhood home of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler) in 2016 was unconstitutional. The government claimed the house to prevent neo-Nazis from using it as a meeting place.

    The Austrian Constitutional Court (VfGH) is, as the name suggests, Austria's highest authority for answering constitutional questions. They ruled against Gerlinde Pommer-Angloher, who challenged Vienna's seizure of her house in the town of Braunau am Inn.

    "The expropriation by law of the house of Adolf Hitler's birth in Braunau was carried out in the public interest, proportionately and not without [financial] compensation, so it was not unconstitutional," the court wrote.

    Members of the federal police show a bust relief portrait of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at the Interpol headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, June 16, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Natacha Pisarenko
    Argentina: 128-Year-Old Man Claims He's Hitler, Authorities Find Nazi Trove

    The house, Salzburger Vorstadt 15, was Pommer-Angloher's property but had been uninhabited since 2011. Instead, Pommer-Angloher received €4,700 ($5,200) per month in rent from the Austrian government so that they could use it as a museum. In 2016, the Austrian Parliament passed a law to expropriate the house from Pommer-Angloher so that they could remodel it to the point that it "will not be recognizable."

    Pommer-Angloher refused to sell after multiple government offers, so eventually Parliament expropriated the property and compensated her. Pommer-Angloher and her lawyer, Gerhard Lebitsch, called the expropriation unconstitutional.

    It is not clear what Vienna intends to do with the house. While the original plan was to renovate it, others in Parliament have called for the centuries-old house to be demolished entirely.

    Burqa
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Austria Adopts Law Banning Burkas in Public Places

    The reasoning behind this is that Salzburger Vorstadt 15 has become a site of neo-Nazi pilgrimages to the home of their idol, Adolf Hitler. This includes a Hitler look-alike, who was arrested in front of the building in early 2017.

    "The house is vulnerable to becoming a pilgrim site … for neo-Nazi ideology. It was therefore necessary to ensure that no criminal abuses take place," the court wrote.

    From his 1889 birth until 1892, Hitler and his parents lived in the top floor of the building. When he was three, the Hitlers moved to Passau in Germany. In 1938, the town's council renamed the street Adolf-Hitler-Strasse (Adolf Hitler Road), and the Nazis used the house as an art gallery and library.

    Pablo Picasso suns himself on a boat on the beach at Golfe Juan in Vallauris on the French Riviera on March 10, 1948.
    © AP Photo/
    Picasso Painting Stolen by Nazis Fetches $45 Million at New York Auction

    Lebitsch protested the seizure, as Pommer-Angloher had nothing to do with the neo-Nazi pilgrims. "Mrs. Pommer-Angloher has always had an interest in a neutral use of the house," he told Deutsche Welle. "She thinks that nothing is achieved with the expropriation."

    He added that Pommer-Angloher thought the government's offers were too low. "The offers regarding the purchasing price were half-hearted," he said. "At best it was the sale value of a regular house. There were never any serious talks. Always everything got blocked."

    A memorial stone outside of Salzburger Vorstadt 15 reads: "For peace, freedom and democracy. Never again fascism, millions of dead warn."

    Related:

    Britain's Labour Party in Turmoil Over Ex-London Mayor Livingstone Hitler Row
    Dutch Retailer Apologizes for Hitler Appearance in Kids’ Coloring Book
    Diary Reveals JFK Thought Hitler Might Have Survived World War II
    'Like Hitler Did': Olympic Big Wig Compares Banning Russians With Holocaust
    Unseen Intimate Photos of Adolf Hitler During the War to be Sold at UK Auction
    Tags:
    expropriation, eminent domain, Neo-Nazi, Austrian Constitutional Court, Adolf Hitler, Austria, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok