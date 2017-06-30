At Least 60 Migrants Went Missing in Shipwreck in Mediterranean Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 60 migrants are missing after the recent shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea, Flavio Di Giacomo, the spokesman of the International Organization of Migration (IOM) said on Friday, adding that 80 people managed to survive in the incident and were brought to the Italian southern city port pf Brindisi.

"80 survivors brought to Brindisi reported to IOM staff that their dinghy with abt 140 people on board capsized: abt 60 migrants went missing," Giacomo wrote on Twitter.

​Italy’s Coast Guard told Sputnik on Tuesday that over 8,500 migrants were rescued from boats in the Mediterranean over the course of the last two days. They were taken to six major port cities: Palermo, Messina, Crotone, Catania, Pozzallo and Augusta.

Due to the incessant and unmanageable flow of migrants, Italy warned the European Union on Wednesday that it might be forced to shut its ports to foreign vessels that disembark immigrants rescued at sea, according to media reports.

Almost 96,000 refugees and migrants fleeing war and poverty in Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa have come to Europe by boat this year, according to the latest IOM figures. Most of these people landed on the shores of Italy.