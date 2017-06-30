New Serbian Government to Continue Opposing Anti-Russian Sanctions

Earlier in the day, Brnabic held the first meeting of the Serbian government as its full-fledged chairman after being elected by the members of the country's parliament on Thursday.
"I clearly said that this government will be a successive, which means that we will not impose sanctions on Russia. We will try to pursue a balanced foreign policy. The European Union has been and remains our strategic priority," Brnabic said.
Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said last Thursday that the country would continue to strengthen friendly relations with Russia, being thankful for its support in the issue of Kosovo, which unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.
