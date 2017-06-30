Register
21:08 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Serbia's Prime Minister designate Ana Brnabic speaks during a parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia June 28, 2017

    New Serbian Government to Continue Opposing Anti-Russian Sanctions

    © REUTERS/ Marko Djurica
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5 0 0

    Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that the new government of Serbia will continue to oppose Western sanctions against Russia.

    A worker arranges flags of Serbia and EU on a lamppost in Belgrade (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ALEXA STANKOVIC
    Serbia Establishes Ministries of European Integration, Environmental Protection
    BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The new government of Serbia will continue the policy of the previous one and will not support Western sanctions against Russia, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told Sputnik on Friday.

    Earlier in the day, Brnabic held the first meeting of the Serbian government as its full-fledged chairman after being elected by the members of the country's parliament on Thursday.

    "I clearly said that this government will be a successive, which means that we will not impose sanctions on Russia. We will try to pursue a balanced foreign policy. The European Union has been and remains our strategic priority," Brnabic said.

    View of the new Sava River Bridge in Belgrade near the Ada Ciganlija river island connecting on August 8, 2011, the river banks of Belgrade and New Belgrade
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Serbia-Russia Ties to Remain Strong Despite Belgrade's EU Aspirations
    Earlier, when nominating the new composition and the government program for the approval of the parliament, she stated that Serbia would continue the policy of building the best relations with Russia, its leadership and people.

    Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said last Thursday that the country would continue to strengthen friendly relations with Russia, being thankful for its support in the issue of Kosovo, which unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

    Related:

    Serbia Establishes Ministries of European Integration, Environmental Protection
    Serbia-Russia Ties to Remain Strong Despite Belgrade's EU Aspirations
    Serbia Opposition Slams Vucic for Instructions on Foreign Policy
    Trump to Send Presidential Delegation to Serbia for Vucic Inauguration
    Tags:
    sanctions, European Union, Ana Brnabic, Serbia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok