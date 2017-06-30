Register
21:07 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    US Must Stop Violating Laws by Launching Drone Attacks From Germany - Lawmaker

    © Photo: Airman 1st Class Kenny Holston, U.S. Air Force
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 17650

    Hans-Christian Strobele, a member of the Germany Green Party, stated that the United States did not respect German laws by using the Ramstein Air Base to launch its drone attacks despite Washington's claims.

    Activists attend a rally Stop-Ramstein on the road leading to US Air Force Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach on June 11, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ Oliver Dietze / dpa
    German Activists to Hold Campaign Against Ramstein US Airbase - Organizers
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German leadership should make it clear that the United States cannot continue to violate Germany's laws by using the Ramstein Air Base to launch its drone attacks, Hans-Christian Strobele, a member of the Germany Green Party, told Sputnik on Friday.

    In April 2015, media reports revealed that the US military base in Ramstein was a center of the US drone program, which uses unmanned aerial vehicles for airstrikes in the Middle East and Africa.

    "We have to talk with the United States in a frankly manner and say that it can't go further. It violates our laws," Strobele said.

    The politician argued that the United States did not respect German laws despite Washington's claims.

    "The fact that German chancellor's mobile phone was wiretapped. Germany does not have a law that would allow wiretapping a mobile phone of the chancellor," Strobele stressed.

    Ramstein Air Base, Germany
    © Photo: Airman 1st Class Kenny Holston, U.S. Air Force
    Berlin Finally Confesses US Using Ramstein for 'Extra-Legal' Drone Killings
    The use of drones, which leads to many deaths among civilians, is qualified as a war crime under Germany's Code of Crimes against International Law adopted in 2002.

    In December 2016, Strobele filed a motion with the office of Public Prosecutor General, urging it to investigate those behind the drone attacks carried out from the air base.

    Ramstein Air Base is the largest US facility outside the United States' territory, comprising 15,000 servicemen and 30,000 civilians. The US drone program triggered heated discussions across Germany, with many activists urging for the program to end altogether, as drone strikes lead to mass casualties among civilians.

    Related:

    German Activists to Hold Campaign Against Ramstein US Airbase - Organizers
    US Ramstein Air Base in Germany Violates Int'l Law, Must be Shut Down - Lawmaker
    Berlin Finally Confesses US Using Ramstein for 'Extra-Legal' Drone Killings
    Teacher vs. US Base: 'If Germany is Really Independent, It Must Close Ramstein'
    Tags:
    drones, Ramstein military base, Hans-Christian Strobele, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok