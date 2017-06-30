Register
19:36 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (R) holds up a gavel, flanked by Ukrainian Minister of Defence and General of the Army Stepan Poltorak, during a NATO-Ukraine Defense Council meeting at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels (File)

    Ukraine Can Join NATO When Society Completely Ready - Defense Minister

    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7301

    Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak stated that NATO fully supported the reforms of Ukraine's Armed Forces and the reforms in the country in general.

    Verkhovna Rada meeting
    © Photo: President of the Ukraine Press-Service
    Ukraine Lawmakers Pass Bill on NATO Membership Aspirations - Vote
    KIEV (Sputnik) — Ukraine can acquire NATO membership only when each of its citizens, not just the national armed forces, is ready to fully commit to developing Europe's democratic values, Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said Friday.

    On Thursday, NATO's press service announced that Poltorak would visit NATO's headquarters in Brussels and meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

    "Many people think the Ukraine’s joining NATO is an exclusive deal of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the NATO membership is the deal of the whole country, not only the army should be ready for it but the whole society must be ready for it. We must develop the democratic European country — this is the deal of every Ukrainian," Poltorak said at a press conference in Brussels, cited in a press release of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (right) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are seen here after a meeting of the Defense and Security Council of Ukraine
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Palinchak
    Why Ukraine's 15-Year-Old Pledge to Join NATO Still Remains Irrelevant
    He noted that NATO fully supported the reforms of Ukraine's Armed Forces and the reforms in the country in general.

    "We have mutual understanding. Moreover, there is a group of Alliance experts working in Ukraine and helping us. We have developed together all planning documents; the last one is the Program of development of Armed Forces of Ukraine till 2020… The Act of Ukraine ‘On security and defence sector of Ukraine’ is almost ready. It will specify all approved documents and taken decisions regarding reforms of the Armed Forces, Strategic Defence Bulletin," Poltorak said.

    In December 2014, Ukraine canceled its non-aligned status, confirming its intention to join NATO. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said a referendum on NATO membership would be held by 2020. Despite Kiev's aspirations to become part of the alliance, NATO officials have repeatedly stressed that the country needs to implement a wide range of reforms before pursuing alliance membership.

    Related:

    NATO to Continue Strengthening Partnership With Ukraine, Secretary General Says
    Why Ukraine's 15-Year-Old Pledge to Join NATO Still Remains Irrelevant
    NATO-Russia Council Meeting to Focus on Ukraine, Afghanistan
    Ukraine Asks US for 'Major Non-NATO Ally' Status
    Tags:
    NATO, Stepan Poltorak, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok