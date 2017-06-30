OSCE Observes Lower East Ukraine Violence, Still No Truce Compliance

KIEV (Sputnik) — The Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) observed a relative decrease in violence in eastern Ukraine last week with renewed spikes this week, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) said Friday.

"The decrease in violence last week was temporary. This week #OSCE SMM saw spike in violence again," Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug said at a media briefing quoted by the mission's Twitter account.

​Hug attributed the 40-percent reduction in the number of ceasefire violations to the so-called Harvest Ceasefire

"Sudden bursts of violence puncture relative silence last week – pattern that defines the conflict in e[ast] #Ukraine. Volatility remains," he said.