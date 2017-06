MINSK (Sputnik) — Belarus hopes to receive a $700 million loan from Russia either in July or August, Belarusian Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Ermolovich said Friday.

"We expect the actual receipt of these funds in July-August," Ermolovich told reporters in Minsk.

Belarusian Finance Minister Vladimir Amarin said in late May that the $700 million loan from Russia for debt restructuring was under detailed consideration.