Register
15:05 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Estonia's and EU flags flutter in Tallinn, Estonia, June 29, 2017.

    Estonia Takes EU's Helm With Focus on Cyber Defense, 'USB Condoms' and Migration

    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9510

    Estonia will take over the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union from Malta on Saturday (July 1). The Estonians are expected to try and focus on a digital single market and to ramp up the EU's cyber defenses.

    The EU presidency is a largely administrative role, which includes leading ministerial meetings and organizing negotiations between member states and the European parliament to reach compromise deals on legislative proposals.

    ​But Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas is expected to try and use his six-month window of opportunity to try and focus on several pet subjects.

    Mr. Ratas only became Prime Minister in November. His predecessor as leader of the Center Party, Edgar Savisaar, is due to go on trial accused of corruption and embezzling money while Mayor of Tallinn. 

    While much of the EU's focus will be on the Brexit negotiations, Mr. Ratas will want to emphasize more positive prospects for the 27 countries which will be left behind when Britain quits.

    One of these is the digital single market.

    "Europe is one of the world's largest economies and a single market of some 500 million consumers that represents one of the most substantial accomplishments of the European Union," Mr. Ratas said at an event in The Hague on June 27.

    ​"The internal market is not yet complete in the fields of cross-border connections, energy, capital, and services, for example. The future European economy will clearly be digital. A digital single market would contribute 400 million euros (US$456 million) to the European economy and create thousands of new jobs. This is an untapped opportunity," he added.

    Estonia is planning on hosting a digital technology summit in Tallinn on September 29, and Mr. Ratas wants the EU to up its game when it comes to cybersecurity.

    Relations between Russia and NATO have significantly deteriorated recently, when NATO began to build up its military presence in Eastern Europe, citing Russia's alleged meddling in the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 and the referendum in Crimea.

    ​Following the July 2016 summit, NATO announced deployment of four multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

    The US Air Force has deployed its F-35 fifth generation fighter jets to Estonia, within 200 km from the Russian border. Moscow says it considers NATO air patrols in the Baltic a threat to regional security. 

    In this image made from video, two F35A fighter jets sit on the tarmac at the Amari Airbase in Harjumaa, Estonia, Tuesday, April 25, 2017
    © AP Photo/
    In this image made from video, two F35A fighter jets sit on the tarmac at the Amari Airbase in Harjumaa, Estonia, Tuesday, April 25, 2017

    In May, Estonia's Conservative People's Party actually proposed stripping ethnic Russians of the right to vote in local elections.

    In 2007, Estonia claimed Russia was behind a series of cyberattacks in Estonia. Russia denied any involvement in the attacks and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at the time the allegations were "completely untrue."

    Estonia will even be handing out an official gift pack will includes a USB data blocker — a device that allows mobile devices to be charged in public while preventing data being removed or viruses being installed.

    Estonian diplomats referred to it as a "USB condom."

    Estonia claims to be a leader in the world of digital technology. Its government began having paperless meetings as far back as 1999, digital signatures are used on official documents and a third of the electorate voted online at the last general election in 2015.

    But Matti Maasikas, the Estonian deputy minister for European affairs, contradicted his boss this week when he suggested the migration crisis, not the digital single market, was Estonia's biggest priority.

    "The migration crisis, and the implications of managing the migration crisis on European solidarity," he said, when asked to name the number one priority.

    Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands are the three biggest investors in Estonia.

    Related:

    Saber Strike NATO Drills Kick Off in Estonia
    Russia Responds to Estonia's Expulsion of Russian Diplomats
    Daesh Beware! Estonia Mulls Sending Troops to Fight Terror Group in Iraq
    Malta's EU Council Presidency Could Deliver Falcon Punch to Tax Haven Reform
    Tags:
    digital economy, EU Presidency, technology, migration, NATO, European Union, Juri Ratas, Europe, Russia, Malta, Estonia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Andrei Stenin Int'l Photo Contest: Shortlist of Finalists in Sports Category
    Big Nothing Burger
    Big Nothing Burger
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok