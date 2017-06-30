Environmental Activists Launch Month of Anti-Fracking Events in UK Lancashire

© AFP 2017/ OLI SCARFF UK Labour Party to Ban Fracking If Wins General Election in June - Manifesto

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the UK Blackpool Gazette newspaper, the environmental activists would launch the campaign dubbed Rolling Resistance in the UK country to protest the activities of the Cuadrilla energy company preparing to start hydraulic fracturing activities in the area.

The newspaper added that the activists would carry out "creative and disruptive actions" against fracking every working day of July.

In October 2016, UK authorities issued a permit to the Cuadrilla energy company to carry out hydraulic fracturing activities at the Preston New Road site, overturning the decision of Lancashire County Council to ban fracking in the area. In January, the company started construction of the infrastructure at the site, causing numerous protests of local residents and environmentalists.

Hydraulic fracturing or fracking is a technology that allows extracting shale hydrocarbons by injecting pressurized toxic liquid into the ground. Fracking has been largely criticized by its opponents for the risks posed to environment and people's health, as well as for the tremors caused by the technology.