BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Romania's multinational brigade was activated as a NATO military body this week, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

"Our presence in the Black Sea region is also developing. Early this week, the headquarters of our multinational brigade South-East in Romania was activated as NATO military body," Stoltenberg told journalists.

The brigade is currently conducting exercises, while UK jets are patrolling region's skies, he added.