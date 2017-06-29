Trade University Building Damaged in Attack in Downtown Donetsk

DONETSK (Sputnik) — The building of the Trade University has been damaged in an attack in downtown Donetsk, a spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) administration told reporters Thursday.

"On Shevchenko Boulevard, a terrorist attack was committed near the building of the Trade University. Part of the assembly hall was destroyed, the library was damaged," the spokesman said.

Later a law enforcement source told Sputnik this could have taken place as a result of an explosion.