Lithuanian Facebook Users Protest Ban on Russian Movies

The Lithuanian public, however, took a dim view of this development and many Facebook users have criticized this apparent attempt at censorship.
According to Sputnik Lietuva, the majority of Lithuanian Facebook users, especially young people, opposed this legislative initiative and bemoaned the lack of democracy in the country.
"This is totalitarianism in its full glory! Soon Siberia and the Gulag will pale in comparison, because today’s democracy is essentially a slave-owning system seasoned with pseudo-tolerance and wailing about love for one’s neighbors," one of the users grimly remarked.
"North Korea…" echoed another.
Social media users also pointed out that Lithuanian actors starred in many old Soviet movies, and that many actors of Lithuanian descent continue to star in contemporary Russian films and TV series.
At this time it remains unclear whether this somewhat controversial legislative proposal will be adopted by the Lithuanian parliament.
