19:22 GMT +329 June 2017
    Lithuanian Facebook Users Protest Ban on Russian Movies

    Lithuanian Facebook users took a dim view of their government’s attempt to impose a de facto ban on Russian movies.

    Soldiers from NATO countries attend an opening ceremony of military exercise 'Saber Strike 2015', at the Gaiziunu Training Range in Pabrade some 60km.(38 miles) north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, June 8, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Another Incident Involving Drunk NATO Serviceman Occurs in Lithuania
    Earlier a group of Lithuanian MPs came up with a proposal to empower the Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania (RTCL) to ban the screening of Russian-made movies if the organization deemed them to be as Russian propaganda.

    The Lithuanian public, however, took a dim view of this development and many Facebook users have criticized this apparent attempt at censorship.

    According to Sputnik Lietuva, the majority of Lithuanian Facebook users, especially young people, opposed this legislative initiative and bemoaned the lack of democracy in the country.

    "This is totalitarianism in its full glory! Soon Siberia and the Gulag will pale in comparison, because today’s democracy is essentially a slave-owning system seasoned with pseudo-tolerance and wailing about love for one’s neighbors," one of the users grimly remarked.

    Facebook comment screenshot
    © Sputnik/
    Facebook comment screenshot

    "North Korea…" echoed another.

    Facebook comment screenshot
    © Sputnik/
    Facebook comment screenshot

    Social media users also pointed out that Lithuanian actors starred in many old Soviet movies, and that many actors of Lithuanian descent continue to star in contemporary Russian films and TV series.

    At this time it remains unclear whether this somewhat controversial legislative proposal will be adopted by the Lithuanian parliament.

