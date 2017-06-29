Lithuanian Facebook Users Protest Ban on Russian Movies

© AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis Another Incident Involving Drunk NATO Serviceman Occurs in Lithuania

Earlier a group of Lithuanian MPs came up with a proposal to empower the Radio and Television Commission of Lithuania (RTCL) to ban the screening of Russian-made movies if the organization deemed them to be as Russian propaganda.

The Lithuanian public, however, took a dim view of this development and many Facebook users have criticized this apparent attempt at censorship.

According to Sputnik Lietuva, the majority of Lithuanian Facebook users, especially young people, opposed this legislative initiative and bemoaned the lack of democracy in the country.

"This is totalitarianism in its full glory! Soon Siberia and the Gulag will pale in comparison, because today’s democracy is essentially a slave-owning system seasoned with pseudo-tolerance and wailing about love for one’s neighbors," one of the users grimly remarked.

© Sputnik/ Facebook comment screenshot

"North Korea…" echoed another.

© Sputnik/ Facebook comment screenshot

Social media users also pointed out that Lithuanian actors starred in many old Soviet movies, and that many actors of Lithuanian descent continue to star in contemporary Russian films and TV series.

At this time it remains unclear whether this somewhat controversial legislative proposal will be adopted by the Lithuanian parliament.