19:23 GMT +329 June 2017
    Ransomware attacks global IT systems

    Trading on Major Ukrainian Stock Exchanges Remains Suspended Due to Cyberattack

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Trading on the largest Ukrainian stock exchanges PFTS and UX was postponed due to the encryptor virus named ExPetr that attacked computers on Tuesday, according to official statements.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — Trading on the largest Ukrainian stock exchanges PFTS and UX remains suspended due to the cyberattack that began on Tuesday, the exchanges said Thursday.

    The latest global ransomware virus attack struck IT systems of companies in several countries on Tuesday, to the detriment of Ukraine mostly. The computers of oil, energy, telecommunications, pharmaceutical companies, as well as state bodies, were attacked.

    "The start of trading on the PFTS stock exchange was postponed until the work of the clearing and settlement infrastructure of the securities market of Ukraine is resumed. Information on the time of the resumption of trading will be reported after up-to-date information on blocked assets is received," PFTS said in a statement.

    Another large exchange platform, Ukrainian Exchange (UX), also reported on Thursday that the start of trading was postponed, but resumed trading later.

    "The start of trading on the stock market of the Ukrainian Exchange was postponed until the settlement infrastructure of the securities market is restored," the UX website said.

    At the same time, the Ukrainian Exchange informed that trading in term contracts was held in standard mode, except for futures and options for the Ukrainian shares index, which will resume simultaneously with the restoration of trading on the stock market.

    According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the police received more than 1,500 reports of hacker attacks and have launched more than 60 criminal cases. Cyberpolice, together with leading specialists of Ukrainian IT companies and foreign organizations, such as Europol and Cisco, are working to overcome the consequences of a virus attack.

    The encryptor virus activated on Tuesday was initially believed to be Petya malware, but was later recognized as a new type of malware that Russia's Kaspersky Lab dubbed the new virus ExPetr.

