India Beefs Up Military Presence Along Border With China as Conflict Looms

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Apart from the helicopter bases, the Indian Army has recently increased the number of troops in the region which is marked by Chinese authorities and experts for the ongoing stand-off. Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has reviewed the military preparedness in the areas for the second time in the last fortnight. On Thursday, General Rawat arrived in Sikkim to take stock of operations and interacted with top commanders in formation headquarters in the border state.

Troops of both the countries have been engaged in a major stand-off for a month at Doka La as China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) brought in construction equipment and set up labor camps for road construction. India sent reinforcements and deployed more troops in the region. In retaliation, the PLA destroyed two Indian bunkers in the Lalten area of Doka La sector.

"The incident is (part of) a policy continuum. China ensures that there is stability at the strategic level and keeps India engaged politically, diplomatically and militarily at the tactical level. It will be resolved in two weeks," Gurmeet Kanwal, distinguished fellow at the Delhi-based Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses, told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, China termed General Rawat's remarks that India is ready for a two-and-a-half front war "irresponsible". "Such rhetoric is extremely irresponsible. We hope that the particular person in the Indian Army could learn from history lessons and stop such clamoring for war," Col Wu Qian, the PLA spokesman, said on Thursday. General Rawat said that India is prepared for security threats posed by China, Pakistan as well as internal threats.