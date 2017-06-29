Register
17:51 GMT +329 June 2017
    HAL Rudra helicopter

    India Beefs Up Military Presence Along Border With China as Conflict Looms

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Pritishp333 / HAL Rudra
    Amid the stand-off with Chinese troops, the Indian Army has planned a massive build-up in Sikkim to counter any misadventures of Beijing. Sources said the Army will open several helicopter bases in Sikkim and nearby areas for housing Dhruv and Rudra helicopters to boost military strength in the region.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Apart from the helicopter bases, the Indian Army has recently increased the number of troops in the region which is marked by Chinese authorities and experts for the ongoing stand-off. Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has reviewed the military preparedness in the areas for the second time in the last fortnight. On Thursday, General Rawat arrived in Sikkim to take stock of operations and interacted with top commanders in formation headquarters in the border state.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US Sees India as Key Partner in Containing China, Countering Terrorism
    Troops of both the countries have been engaged in a major stand-off for a month at Doka La as China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) brought in construction equipment and set up labor camps for road construction. India sent reinforcements and deployed more troops in the region. In retaliation, the PLA destroyed two Indian bunkers in the Lalten area of Doka La sector.

    "The incident is (part of) a policy continuum. China ensures that there is stability at the strategic level and keeps India engaged politically, diplomatically and militarily at the tactical level. It will be resolved in two weeks," Gurmeet Kanwal, distinguished fellow at the Delhi-based Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses, told Sputnik.

    Meanwhile, China termed General Rawat's remarks that India is ready for a two-and-a-half front war "irresponsible". "Such rhetoric is extremely irresponsible. We hope that the particular person in the Indian Army could learn from history lessons and stop such clamoring for war," Col Wu Qian, the PLA spokesman, said on Thursday. General Rawat said that India is prepared for security threats posed by China, Pakistan as well as internal threats.

