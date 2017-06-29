Register
    EU Commission to Work Out Plan to Tackle Terrorists' Encrypted Communications

    Europe
    EU Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King said that the EU member states should have a common view on "legal and judicial circumstances" that would allow to ask for access to the encrypted information.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Commission is expected to work out and propose a set of both legal and technical measures aimed at dealing with encrypted connections used by terrorists by October, EU Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King said Thursday.

    "We need to look at addressing the challenge posed by systems that allow terrorists and others, who wish to do us harm, to communicating ways that competent authorities can alter access. We've put in train serious consultations and workshops with member states on encryption with a legal framework and an examination of potential technical options. And we look forward by October to come forward with some discussion papers that will seek to set the context for discussion among member states on those issues," King told reporters.

    'Giving Intelligence Access to Encrypted Data Won't Prevent Terror Attacks'
    The EU official added that this approach would allow Brussels to understand if the EU member states had a common view on "legal and judicial circumstances" that would allow to ask for access to the encrypted information.

    Europe has been hit by a set of terrorist attacks, including the ones in London and Manchester. In order to escape arrest, the extremists use messengers such as Viber that cannot be read by security services, due to the encryption used in these services.

