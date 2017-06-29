Register
14:49 GMT +329 June 2017
    French President Emmanuel Macron waits for a guest on the steps at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 16, 2017.

    Macron's Upcoming Address to Parliament Shows Arrogance National Front Party

    French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to address the Congress of the French Parliament ahead of the prime minister's policy statement is a symbol of arrogance and indicates the desire to have total political control, Nicolas Bay, the general secretary of the National Front party and a European Parliament member, said Thursday.

    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017
    Macron Pushes French Labor Law Modification to Deliver on Promise to EU
    PARIS (Sputnik) Macron will speak in front of the Congress in Versailles on July 3, one day before Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due to make a declaration on the general political line in front of the parliament. Macron’s decision raised concerns that his speech may overshadow the prime minister’s address. Convening the Congress in Versailles is generally considered a rare procedure, generally reserved for major presidential speeches or on extremely significant occasions.

    "It is the president’s right to convene the Congress. [Marine Le Pen] will be there. But after all, what we see clearly, he will bypass his prime minister, it shows a kind of arrogance of Emmanuel Macron and his entourage in the beginning of his mandate. We saw it before with the LREM [La Republique En Marche], who wanted to get the totality of the positions, that is a sort of undivided power," Bay told Radio Classique.

    Bay also criticized Macron's willingness to control everything, preventing "any counter-power" in France's political institutions, including in the National Assembly.

    Ex-French leader Francois Hollande chose Versailles for parliamentarians gathering in November 2015, following deadly terror attacks, to declare that France "was at war." Another former President Nicolas Sarkozy held a speech in the palace in 2009, when the global financial crisis was at the height.

