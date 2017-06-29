© AP Photo/ Julien Warnand, Pool Photo Macron Pushes French Labor Law Modification to Deliver on Promise to EU

PARIS (Sputnik)Macron will speak in front of the Congress in Versailles on July 3, one day before Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due to make a declaration on the general political line in front of the parliament. Macron’s decision raised concerns that his speech may overshadow the prime minister’s address. Convening the Congress in Versailles is generally considered a rare procedure, generally reserved for major presidential speeches or on extremely significant occasions.

"It is the president’s right to convene the Congress. [Marine Le Pen] will be there. But after all, what we see clearly, he will bypass his prime minister, it shows a kind of arrogance of Emmanuel Macron and his entourage in the beginning of his mandate. We saw it before with the LREM [La Republique En Marche], who wanted to get the totality of the positions, that is a sort of undivided power," Bay told Radio Classique.

Bay also criticized Macron's willingness to control everything, preventing "any counter-power" in France's political institutions, including in the National Assembly.

Ex-French leader Francois Hollande chose Versailles for parliamentarians gathering in November 2015, following deadly terror attacks, to declare that France "was at war." Another former President Nicolas Sarkozy held a speech in the palace in 2009, when the global financial crisis was at the height.