"It is the president’s right to convene the Congress. [Marine Le Pen] will be there. But after all, what we see clearly, he will bypass his prime minister, it shows a kind of arrogance of Emmanuel Macron and his entourage in the beginning of his mandate. We saw it before with the LREM [La Republique En Marche], who wanted to get the totality of the positions, that is a sort of undivided power," Bay told Radio Classique.
Bay also criticized Macron's willingness to control everything, preventing "any counter-power" in France's political institutions, including in the National Assembly.
Ex-French leader Francois Hollande chose Versailles for parliamentarians gathering in November 2015, following deadly terror attacks, to declare that France "was at war." Another former President Nicolas Sarkozy held a speech in the palace in 2009, when the global financial crisis was at the height.
