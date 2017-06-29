EU Continues Adherence to Paris Climate Deal - German Chancellor

© REUTERS/ Stephane Mahe EU Leaders Remain Committed to Paris Climate Deal After US Rollback

–

BERLIN (Sputnik)The European Union continues to adhere to the Paris climate agreement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday.

"The EU continues to adhere to the Paris climate agreement, intends to implement it quickly and decisively," Merkel told German lawmakers.

Merkel criticized the decision of US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the agreement, adding that she was determined to carry out negotiations at the G20 summit in compliance with the objectives set in the Paris Agreement.

"After the US announced the withdrawal from the Paris agreement, we can not expect easy negotiations in Hamburg," she said.

The annual G20 summit is set to take place in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8. On June 18, Merkel said that the fight against climate change, supporting free trade, the development of the African nations and migration policy would become the agenda of primacy for the German presidency in the upcoming G20 summit.

On June 1, Trump announced that his country would be pulling out of the Paris climate accord, arguing that the agreement had the potential to hurt the US economy and affect national job growth while unfairly benefiting other nations. However, the president expressed his readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be more fair to the United States.

The Paris climate agreement was adopted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 and came into force in November 2016. The accord has been signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by nearly 150. As stipulated in the international accord, all parties should maintain the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.