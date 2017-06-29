German Top Court Reverses Ban on G20 Protest Camp in Hamburg

© AP Photo/ Eraldo Peres Brazil’s President Temer to Skip G20 Summit Amid Corruption Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Germany’s Constitutional Court told a Hamburg court on Wednesday it must review a ruling that barred those opposed to the Group of 20 (G20) summit from camping in a city park.

The Hamburg court last week turned down a request by protest organizers to set up 3,000 tents in the municipal park from June 30 to July 9 over concerns about lasting damage to the site.

But the top court said the city must "tolerate preparations, construction and execution of a protest camp in the form planned by the claimant." "This ruling does not apply to whether and to what extent this protest camp can be further limited or banned," it added.

Protest organizers anticipate that 10,000 people will come to the park to demonstrate against the July 7-8 summit of leaders from 20 developed and emerging industrial nations.