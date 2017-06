© AP Photo/ LM Otero University of Texas at Dallas Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

WARSAW (Sputnik) — About 600 people were evacuated from a train moving from Warsaw to Berlin and from the houses in the central Polish town of Mogilno after the railway company received information about an explosive device planted at the train, press service of local police reported Wednesday.

"Initially the information about a bomb in the train has been sent to the hot-line of the PKP [Polish State Railways] via e-mail. The train has been stopped at the station of Mogilno. About 600 people have been evacuated from it and from the nearby houses," the press service said.

The press service added that the sappers had been looking for the explosive device.

According to the police, police officers, as well as rescuers have been sent to the emergency site.