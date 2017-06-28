Register
17:58 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest against the supposed surveillance by the US National Security Agency, NSA, and the German intelligence agency, BND, during a rally in front of the construction site of the new headquarters of German intelligence agency in Berlin, Germany, Monday July 29, 2013.

    German Inquiry Into NSA Spying Slammed for Heavily Redacted Final Report

    © AP Photo/ Gero Breloer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 37 0 0

    The number of omissions from the final report from the German parliamentary committee investigation into the NSA spying scandal is "unacceptable," Die Linke politician Andre Hahn told Sputnik.

    The Reichstag building, house of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    German Police Warn Politicians About Alleged Spying By Turkish Intelligence
    On Wednesday, the German Bundestag committee into the NSA spying scandal is to discuss its final report after more than three years of investigation.

    After it was handed to Bundestag President Norbert Lammert, a heavily redacted copy of the report was released to the media. 

    The large number of ommissions was criticized by Germany's leftist Die Linke party and the Greens, which have one deputy each on the committee. The CDU and SPD, which govern Germany in a coalition, have three each.

    Andre Hahn is a Bundestag deputy who represents Die Linke and also steps in to deputize for committee chairwoman Martina Renner. He told Sputnik Deutschland that almost 500 pages of the 1822-page report have been redacted.

    "That's nearly 500 pages. It's completely unacceptable that we want to suppress this into secrecy," Hahn said.

    "I've been involved in a lot of investigation committees, but I've never seen anything like this before. The CDU committee chairman is now trying to prevent even the final report by members of the opposition, which really says a lot. There will also be a legal review, in the coming weeks."

    The parliamentary committee has frequently faced divisions between members of the coalition and the opposition sitting on the committee.

    James Comey
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Comey Testimony: 'We Now Know That CIA, NSA and FBI Were Leaking Like a Sieve'
    On Wednesday, as the report was handed over to Bundestag President Norbert Lammert; Martina Renner of Die Linke and Konstantin von Notz of the Greens also handed over a document to Lammert containing their views, which put them in the minority on the committee.

    According to the German newspaper Die Zeit, the document from the minority members of the committee wanted to draw attention to the failures of the Federal Chancellery, while the majority from the coalition largely identified failures by the Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

    Political differences were apparent on the committee since its inception in 2014. In May 2013, the Greens and Die Linke pushed for NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden to appear in Germany for questioning by the committee, but their requests were turned down by the CDU and SPD.

    The German Bundestag launched the cross-party investigative committee into the NSA spying scandal in March 2014, after former CIA and NSA employee Edward Snowden leaked details of extensive internet and phone surveillance by US and UK intelligence, which collected and shared information on millions of ordinary people, as well as intercepting the communications of European politicians.

    Whatsapp
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Germany May Legalize Spying on Personal Messages, Fingerprinting Children
    Among the revelations were allegations that the NSA had bugged German Chancellor Angela Merkel's phone, which caused the government to take the unusual step of summoning the US ambassador. 

    However, the CDU/SPD government was unwilling to upset its relationship with Washington by bringing Snowden to Germany for questioning, since the US wants to extradite him to the US to face espionage and theft of property charges.

    Last November, the Federal Court of Justice ruled that the German government should provide the conditions for Snowden to be questioned in Germany by the committee, such as a guarantee not to extradite him to the US. However, the CDU, CSU and SDP coalition government successfully appealed the court's ruling, rather than provide such a guarantee.

    Related:

    Germany Expects Steps From Ukraine, Russia Toward Minsk Deal Fulfillment
    Merkel’s Change of Heart Prompts Gay Marriage Vote in Germany
    Germany Vows to Prevent Any Attempts to Obstruct Iran Nuclear Deal
    German FM Names Main Condition for Cooperation With Turkey Amid Tensions
    Tags:
    NSA spying, espionage, spying scandal, security, German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), National Security Agency (NSA), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok