Germany Expects Steps From Ukraine, Russia Toward Minsk Deal Fulfillment

"We expect from Ukrainians, as well as from Russians, to take steps toward implementation of the Minsk accords," Schaefer told the briefing, adding that the issue of the Ukrainian settlement would be raised during the meeting between Russian and German foreign ministers in Russia's southern city of Krasnodar.
Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel started his two-day visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss a number of international and bilateral issues, including the situation in Ukraine, Syria, as well as countering international terrorism and strengthening European security. The ministers will also participate in the XIV Conference of Russian and German partner cities.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed in March 2016 that Russia was not the subject under the Minsk agreements and could only influence the conflicting sides.
