17:35 GMT +328 June 2017
    Number of Tower Blocks in UK Failing Fire Safety Tests Grows to 120 - May

    Europe
    The number of high-rise buildings that were checked across the United Kingdom following the deadly Grenfell Tower incident and failed fire safety tests has increased up to 120, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday.

    LONDON (Sputnik) UK authorities launched the combustibility tests following the deadly Grenfell Tower fire on June 14. All 95 buildings checked by Tuesday failed the tests.

    "As of this morning the cladding from 120 tower blocks across the country in 37 local authority areas have been tested and have failed the combustibility tests," May said in a House of Commons, adding that it was a 100 percent failure rate.

    The head of government added that 1.25 million pounds ($1.6 million at the current exchange rates) had been allocated for the needs of people affected by the Grenfell Tower incident.

    The huge blaze that started in the 24-floor Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, London, engulfing the entire building and trapping almost 120 families inside. According to the London police, 79 people have been confirmed dead or missing.

    Tags:
    tests, fire, Theresa May, United Kingdom
