UK’s Labour Party Slams May’s Policies as Targeted Against Young People

–

LONDON (Sputnik)The policies carried out by UK Prime Minister Theresa May may impede social mobility and enlarge socioeconomic gaps between the rich and poor youth, Member of Parliament and Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Education Angela Rayner said Wednesday.

"Theresa May’s reckless approach to our country’s future will see a generation of young people losing out. The next Labour government will ensure that wealth, power and opportunity are enjoyed by the many not the few," Rayner said, as quoted in a Labour's press release.

Rayner's statement comes following the release of the Social Mobility Commission report, which criticized the government's policies in addressing social and economic gap over past two decades.

"This report from the Government’s own Social Mobility Commission shows that their policies will not improve social mobility in Britain. School budgets are being slashed, Sure Start Centres are being lost and there is nothing approaching a skills plan that will let us face the challenges of post-Brexit Britain," Rayner stated.

Earlier in the day, the UK government’s Social Mobility Commission published results of a research, which assessed the achievements of the government's policies aimed at higher social mobility. According to the research, most of the policies in 1997-2017 had insignificant results or even a negative impact on the situation.

The report also stressed that the government's policy regarding young people was particularly unsuccessful, as it caused a wider gap between youth and overall employment, and made young people's wages fall below those recorded in 1997. The commission urged the government to change its approach, warning that social and economic gap in the United Kingdom would otherwise widen.