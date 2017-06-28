Register
17:35 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Men play backgammon in the Turkish Cypriots breakaway area at northern divided capital of Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Cyprus Talks: Turkish Cypriot 'Yes' Far More Likely Than Greek Cypriot 'Yes'

    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 7410

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been in Switzerland where talks are resuming in an attempt to reunify Cyprus. The island has been partitioned since 1974 and "a Turkish Cypriot 'yes' remains far more likely than a Greek Cypriot 'yes,'" an expert told Sputnik.

    But Mr. Johnson was reported to have left Geneva on Wednesday (June 28) afternoon in order to return to take part in a crucial vote in Parliament on the Queen's Speech.

    In 1974, Turkey invaded the north of the island, coming to the rescue of the Turkish Cypriot minority after a far-right Greek nationalist group mounted a coup and tried to enact "enosis" — or union — with Greece.

    The EOKA-B group, led by Nikos Sampson, had made blood-curdling threats to remove Turkish Cypriots from the island.

    The Turkish Army occupied the northern third of the island and Turkish Cypriots later proclaimed the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

    Turkey maintains military presence in TRNC, which is only recognized by Ankara as an independent state.

    President Nicos Anastasiades and the TRNC leader, Mustafa Akinci, have been involved in the UN-led reunification talks since May 2015.

    Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (R) shakes the hand of Turkish Cypriot President of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Mustafa Akinci, following a UN-sponsored meeting at Ledra palace on May 11, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU
    Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (R) shakes the hand of Turkish Cypriot President of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Mustafa Akinci, following a UN-sponsored meeting at Ledra palace on May 11, 2015

    In May, President Anastasiades said another plebiscite could be held on the deal, similar to the one on the Annan Agreement in 2004.

    "If we can meet the concerns regarding the security and guarantees and if we manage to find a solution as regards the territorial adjustments, then we are going to be free to discuss the remaining unresolved issues," he told Sputnik.

    Britain, the former colonial power, is a guarantor of Cypriot independence, hence Mr. Johnson's role in the talks in Geneva on Wednesday.

    Britain also retains an army and air force base on the island in what are known as Sovereign Base Areas.

    The Cyprus talks, under the umbrella of the UN, have been making slow headway since 2015, but in January the two sides said significant progress had been made.

    Reunification would mean the world's last divided city, Nicosia — known as Lefkosia to the Turkish Cypriots — being reunited.

    A man passes with a bicycle outside of a Greek Cypriot guard post with Cyprus', right, and Greece' flags painted on the wall in central divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    A man passes with a bicycle outside of a Greek Cypriot guard post with Cyprus', right, and Greece' flags painted on the wall in central divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    Two of the main obstacles are the presence of the Turkish Army and also the future of thousands of Turkish settlers who were brought to the island from Anatolia in the last 40 years.

    Thousands of Greek Cypriots fled their homes in the north of the island and a smaller number of Turkish Cypriots left their villages in the south.

    "The way I understand it is that both sides seem to agree that the best way of solving the problem is to compensate as many people as possible, which would minimize the number of people who have to move out of the house they are currently living in," Dr. Hubert Faustmann, a professor of history and political science at the University of Nicosia and director of the office of the Friedrich-Ebert Foundation told Sputnik.

    "But the problem is that the cost will be very, very high. The original estimate was £20 billion (US$25.6 billion), more recently that went down to £10 billion (US$12.8 billion), but that is a huge burden for the island," he told Sputnik.

    A representation of the Greek, left, and Cyprus flags are painted on a wall as a Greek Cypriot soldier is seen inside a guard post by the U.N controlled buffer zone as they cuts across the Cypriot divided capital Nicosia
    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    A representation of the Greek, left, and Cyprus flags are painted on a wall as a Greek Cypriot soldier is seen inside a guard post by the U.N controlled buffer zone as they cuts across the Cypriot divided capital Nicosia

    Dr. Faustmann said the presence of the Turkish soldiers was the most difficult obstacle to peace and reunification.

    "There are ways around it. One model discussed is a limited number of troops to remain, not under the command of Turkey or Greece but maybe as part of an international peacekeeping force."

    He said the recent discovery of oil and gas off the coast of Cyprus should work as a "catalyst" but so far it had not helped.

    "Potentially it is a carrot for both sides because they can probably only be exploited properly if there is a solution and it would turn the hydrocarbons into a win-win solution… it is clearly an incentive," Dr. Faustmann told Sputnik.

    Turkish Cypriot couple, seen behind barbed wire and an EU flag, as they cross the Ledra Palace checkpoint in Nicosia, Cyprus.
    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Turkish Cypriot couple, seen behind barbed wire and an EU flag, as they cross the Ledra Palace checkpoint in Nicosia, Cyprus.

    Dr. Faustmann said any deal which was agreed in Geneva had to be passed by both communities in referendums.

    "A Turkish Cypriot 'yes' remains far more likely than a Greek Cypriot 'yes' for a number of reasons. It will be, if the security deal is not a very good one, very hard to pass any solution in the south of the island."

    A couple walk through the buffer zone as they cross from the Turkish-controlled northern Nicosia to the Greek side of the Cypriot capital via Paphos Gate pedestrian border crossing on June 28, 2012.
    © AFP 2017/ Behrouz Mehri
    A couple walk through the buffer zone as they cross from the Turkish-controlled northern Nicosia to the Greek side of the Cypriot capital via Paphos Gate pedestrian border crossing on June 28, 2012.

    Dr. Faustmann also said it was unclear what role Mr. Johnson would play in the talks but he said:

    "Britain is not part of the problem, but it is definitely part of the solution."

    He said the international community was clearly trying to influence both sides to agree a deal but he said nobody really had enough "leverage" to persuade either the Greek Cypriots or the Turkish Cypriots to agree a deal.

    Related:

    Cyprus Has Steady Flow of UK Tourists, Not Worried About Brexit Economic Damage
    Irking Turkey, Israel and Cyprus Begin Mountain Military Drills
    UN Admits Collapse of Its Shuttle Diplomacy in Cyprus Settlement
    Next Geneva Talks on Cyprus May Take Place in Mid-June - UN Special Adviser
    Tags:
    Turkish invasion, reunification, soldiers, compensation, Geneva talks on Cyprus reunification, United Nations, Mustafa Akinci, Nicos Anastasiades, Boris Johnson, Turkey, North Cyprus, Nicosia, United Kingdom, Cyprus, Geneva, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok