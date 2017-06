–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Second CIS Department Director Andrey Rudenko said in remarks published on the Foreign Ministry website that Moscow is closely following discussions of the bill on the reintegration of Donbass in Ukraine.

"We are concerned that the new law could enter into force in contradiction with the Minsk agreements," Rudenko said at the OSCE Annual Security Review Conference in Vienna on Tuesday.

Rudenko said the enactment of the new bill would call into question measures outlined in the Minsk accords, including local elections, special status legislation and amnesty.