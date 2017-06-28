Register
11:31 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Polish Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29A Fulcrum

    Not About Money: Why Poland, Ukraine are Boosting Military Equipment Trade

    CC BY 4.0 / Julian Herzog / Polish Air Force Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29A Fulcrum
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 34021

    Recent reports suggest that Poland and Ukraine have signed a military cooperation agreement, according to which Ukraine will supply its radar-guided R-27R1 missiles. Kiev, in return, will get surveillance and guidance devices from Poland. Russian military expert Victor Litovkin commented to Sputnik Polska on the viability of the deal.

    Kiev residents during memorial events on the anniversary of the first protests on Independence Square in Kiev.
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Kotenko
    Ukraine and Poland: Recognizing the Bleak Side of the Post-Maidan Regime
    Poland and Ukraine have signed military-technical cooperation agreement, under which Ukraine will supply its radar-guided R-27R1 missiles, the main armament on Poland 's Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters.

    Kiev, in return, will get surveillance and guidance devices from Poland for its armored vehicles.

    Sputnik Polska discussed the issue with Russian military analyst Victor Litovkin, who commented on the viability of the deal.

    "Trading arms with countries with ongoing civil wars or other military operations is forbidden under international law. Therefore the arms sales to Ukraine are forbidden by decision of the UN Security Council. However, what Poland is selling to Kiev is not armaments but combat support systems: binoculars, Poland surveillance and guidance devices and communication tools. In other words, the devices which don't shoot and don't pose a threat to a human life, and thus don't fall under the UN ban," the military expert told Sputnik.

    Litovkin, however, added that it is a known fact that Poland has unofficially supplied tanks and other weaponry to the Ukrainian army in violation of international obligations.

    Nationalist March in Kiev. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    'Powerless Senility': Poland Unwilling to Heed Ukraine's Nationalist Threat
    The fact that Ukraine is selling its air-to-air missiles to Poland is Ukraine's sole business. It might have accumulated excessive supplies of them in its depots while it didn't have any aircraft in working condition. That is why Kiev is selling its missiles, thus earning money, he said. The Motor Sich plant, which is manufacturing the engines for these missiles, has been working at half of its capacity because all of its products have mostly been supplied to Russia.

    The Ukrainian leadership, the expert said, has recently banned supplies to Russia. Thus the plant has to earn some money for its survival.
    While commenting on this particular deal, the expert said that it is highly unlikely that Ukraine will get any particular benefits from it. It is not a large-scale agreement. Nor it is of any significance for Poland.

    The Polish political elite, he said, will continue supporting Ukraine not because of this deal or because it likes Ukraine, but because Ukraine opposes Russia, under the  principle of "the enemy of my enemy's my friend," Litovkin stated.

    Tags:
    military-technical cooperation, Victor Litovkin, Europe, Poland, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Overweight Pets Cartoon
    But Who Doesn’t Love Fat Dogs?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok