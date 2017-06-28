Register
    A dog passes a row of police men during a G20 demonstration against the ban of Hamburg's authorities of a G20 protestors camp in the Stadtpark park in Hamburg, Germany June 26, 2017

    'Unacceptable': Wild Night of Debauchery Gets Berlin Police Fired From G20

    Disgraced Berlin police were sent home from a security assignment at the Hamburg G20 summit after officers let their hair down at a wild party.

    German Chancellor and chairwoman of the German Christian Democrats, CDU, Angela Merkel, points with her fingers during a visit to the convention venue prior to the 27. party convention in Cologne, Germany, Monday, Dec. 8, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Martin Meissner
    Merkel’s Change of Heart Prompts Gay Marriage Vote in Germany
    Over 200 police officers from Berlin who had arrived in Hamburg to assist with security at the G20 summit turned to be more hindrance than help to their colleagues, after they held a party which soon got out of hand.

    On Sunday, the officers arrived at their accommodations, a former asylum center comprised of prefabricated homes in Bad Segeberg, around 60 km from Hamburg. In the evening, they held a party to celebrate their arrival and two officers' birthdays.

    According to reports, two officers at the party had sex in public, others urinated against a fence and one policewoman did a striptease on a table with her service weapons.

    A spokesperson for the Hamburg police said the behavior of the officers was "unacceptable." 

    "The police chief has decided to dismiss these squads, which have not yet been deployed in Hamburg, with immediate effect. These police units are now back in Berlin. The police chief has made it clear that such behavior is unacceptable for police officers."

    The Berliner Zeitung newspaper possesses photographs of the party.

    ​Berlin police spokesman Thomas Neuendorf confirmed the report.

    "Hamburg police have informed us that our colleagues are being sent back. There are allegations that they urinated in public, that sexual intercourse was conducted in public and a policewoman danced on the table in a bathrobe with her service weapon. It is clear that there was a lot of alcohol," he told Sputnik Deutschland.

    Neuendorf compared their conduct to that of teenagers on a school trip and said an investigation is underway with disciplinary measures to follow.

    "This is not a class trip, where 16-year-old schoolchildren sometimes get carried away. These are officials who have to uphold the reputation of the entire police force. They cannot behave like that!"

    "This is misconduct and will lead to disciplinary action. So far, there are no indications that criminal acts were committed. Ultimately, it depends on what individual officials are demonstrated to have done. The measures range from a reprimand to a fine or an order that an officer can no longer take part in large squads on assignments."

    An out-of-service train approaches to a station during a strike by German train drivers to demand pay hike and better work conditions in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    German Railways Plunged Into Chaos by Anti-G20 Arson Attacks
    The officers concerned formed part of three police squads of around 210 officers, who were sent to Hamburg to assist with the preparations for the G20 summit, which will take place in Hamburg from July 7-8. 

    In total, approximately 1,000 Berlin officers are supposed to be assisting their colleagues in Schleswig-Holstein with security for the conference.

    Earlier this month, German police introduced temporary border controls until July 11 to help prevent disturbances at the summit. The German federal government is spending €32 million ($36 million) on extra security for the conference.

    Extra police have been drafted as thousands of protestors are expected to descend on Hamburg to protest the summit. Last week, a court in Hamburg granted a request by the organizers of a 3,000-tent protest camp to allow them to occupy Hamburg's city park for the duration of the summit. The authorities are expecting as many as 30 demonstrations to take place, with some still locked in legal disputes. 

