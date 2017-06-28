Six Detained in EU Over Alleged Links to Daesh - Spanish Interior Ministry

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Six people have been detained in Spain and two other European countries over the suspected ties to the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), Spain's Interior Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"6 people were detained over cooperation with Daesh: 4 of them in Palma de Mallorca by police, 1 in Germany and 1 in the United Kingdom," the ministry wrote on its official Twitter.

Spanish media reported earlier in the day, citing the judicial and police sources, that the suspects had been detained as part of a joint counter-terror operation carried out by Spanish, UK and German authorities.

The detainees, whose personal details have not been published, are suspected of recruiting terrorists, spreading terrorist propaganda and sending militants to Syria and Iraq, the media added.

The security measures have recently been tightened in many EU states, primarily in relation to a series of terror attacks which hit Europe over the recent months.