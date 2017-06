© Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov Serbia, Russia Preparing Deal on Opening Helicopter Maintenance Center

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The Serbian Defense Ministry expects that Russian ammunition manufacturers would intensify gunpowder procurement in Serbia, Acting Assistant Minister of Defense for Material Resources Nenad Miloradovic told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We constantly tell our friends that the cooperation should be reciprocal. There are good estimates, signed agreements. For example, gunpowder is being delivered from Serbia to Russian ammunition manufacturers, and I think that those deliveries will become more intense," the Serbian official said during the Partner-2017 international defense fair.

The Partner-2017 fair started in Belgrade on Tuesday and would conclude on Friday.