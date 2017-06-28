UK Invests About Billions in Country's Cybersecurity

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Kingdom is spending about 1.9 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) to enhance the country's cybersecurity capabilities, UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said Tuesday.

"We are investing a huge chunk of money – some £1.9bn – into boosting our cybersecurity and defence," Fallon said at Cyber 2017 Chatham House Conference, as quoted by the UK governmental press service.

London is building up "a new 21st century Cyber Corps" that would include experts, volunteers and leaders of cyberindustry, the UK official said.

According to the defense secretary, cybersecurity will be one of the core components of UK military training, and the country will open a school for such exercises in January.

The issue of cybersecuirty has become topical in recent months due to the growing number of cyberattacks around the world. The most recent large-scale attack started earlier on Tuesday, when a ransomware attack dubbed Petya hit targets in many countries, including Russia, the United States, Spain and Germany among others.