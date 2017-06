MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The policemen, who arrived in Hamburg on Sunday and were housed in a camp originally built for refugees, were engaging in sex in public, urinating on fences and damaging property, the Spiegel magazine reported.

Berlin police confirmed that their units returned home and that there would be consequences for the policemen in question.

Earlier in June, the German authorities introduced border controls in preparations for the summit and banned demonstrations in most of the city for the duration of the summit.

The G20 summit will be held in the German city of Hamburg on July 7-8.