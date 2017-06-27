Register
17:21 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Refugee crisis

    'Ukrainians' Who Got Asylum in Germany as Syrian Refugees Now Claim to Be Kurds

    © Flickr/ Natalia Tsoukala/Caritas International, January 2016
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 24303

    The case of a Ukrainian family posing as Syrian refugees in order to receive asylum status in Germany caused shock among many German residents. However, Sputnik Germany learned new details to the story, which showed that the situation is not as simple as it might seem.

    Refugees wait to be registered in a service tent at the train station in the Bavarian city of Passau, southern Germany, Monday, Nov. 2, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Angelika Warmuth
    Ukrainian Family Pretends to Be Syrian Refugees to Get Asylum Status in Germany
    A Ukrainian family was reported to have entered Germany in September 2014 and deceived local authorities, applying for refugee status as Syrians.

    After the "truth" came to light, the family was deprived of asylum status granted by the German authorities a couple of years ago.

    The family filed a lawsuit against the decision of the authorities and appealed to the legal principle of legitimate expectations.

    "A message came from the district of Borken, which in turn received a message from the city of Rede about the fact that the plaintiffs are, very likely, not Syrian citizens," the judge of the administrative court in Munster, Svenja Kreft, told Sputnik Germany.

    However, at a hearing in the administrative court in Munster that took place on Monday, the father of the family showed evidence that all family members are Kurds from Syria.

    "I believe that my client answered the questions of the court and the federal department correctly. He could without any doubts describe his village and his neighbors in detail. We have birth confirmations, family books from Syria and much more. The whole story is based on a false denunciation of an Arab [living in the same refugee facility], which was sufficient to recall the refugee status," the family's lawyer Baris Yesil told Sputnik Germany.

    The problem is that the family members don't have passports or IDs, because for Kurds in Syria they just do not exist.

    "Originally there were Kurds from Turkey who arrived in Syria in the early 19th century. After the end of World War II, they remained there, but the Syrian state never recognized the Kurds as Syrians and did not register them. Only after the war, some of them were registered, but most continued living there without documents," Yesil explained.

    The future fate of the family remains unknown. Previously, both parents worked, made payments to social insurance funds, while their children attended school.
    With the withdrawal of the refugee status, the German authorities literally deprive the family of their previous life.

    "Probably, they will receive only a delay in deportation and won't be able to work anymore," Yesil said. "And by the way, where would they send the family? They can't enter Syria, and they won't be able to send them to Ukraine either, because they do not have Ukrainian documents," he added.

    German National flag. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Gero Breloer
    Teenage Syrian Refugee Convicted of Fire Attack on Homeless Man in Berlin
    After the hearing, the court insisted on a language expert to conduct a language test and decide which part of Syria or Kurdistan the family was from. However, Yesil considers the language expertise to be meaningless.

    According to him, it is impossible to determine the origin of the family based on the language test. There are numerous dialects in the Kurdish language, and it is very difficult to correlate them with a certain territory, the lawyer said.

    Related:

    Thousands of Afghan Refugees in Germany May Be Former Taliban Members
    The Refugees Who Used to Make Curtains in Syria, Now Sewing Sails in Germany
    Germany to Use Dialect Recognition Software to Verify Origins of Refugees
    Tags:
    asylum, family, Ukraine, Syria, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok