Register
14:41 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    European Union Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

    Google 'Respectfully Disagree' With $2.7Bln Fine for Search Results Manipulation

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    18010

    The European Commission (EC) has fined Google US$2.7 billion for manipulating search results in a landmark case that follows a seven-year investigation into the tech giant's shopping comparison service.

    Google Shopping service, which is a price comparison feature built into the company's main search engine, was the target of the case. The European Commission found that Google showed users results from Google Shopping "irrespective of [their] merits," depriving rival price comparison sites of traffic. 

    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. 2013
    © AP Photo/ Marcio Jose Sanchez
    EU Commission Says Fined Google $2.72Bln for Breaching Antitrust Rules
    As part of the decision, Google will have to change how its search algorithm ranks websites — a major imposition that the company will not take lightly.

    The judgement ruled that Google had "abused its dominant position by systematically favoring" its own services. If it does not end its current conduct, says the EU, it will face penalties of up to five percent of its average daily turnover. 

    The fine, which was issued Tuesday, June 27, is the largest antitrust judgement handed out by an executive body of the EU, the European Commission and has beat a US$1.1 billion penalty that was given in 2009 to Intel.

    ​In an online statement released by the EC, the commissioner in charge of competition policy, Margrethe Vestager said that the company must now end the conduct within 90 days or face penalty payments.

    "Google has come up with many innovative products and services that have made a difference to our lives. That's a good thing. But Google's strategy for its comparison shopping service wasn't just about attracting customers by making its product better than those of its rivals. Instead, Google abused its market dominance as a search engine by promoting its own comparison shopping service in its search results, and demoting those of competitors," she said.

    "What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation," Ms. Vestager added.

    ​In a televised statement, Ms. Vestager said it would take her 17,000 years to read all of the data involved in the case.

    "Our decision has to be based on firm evidence, let's take for example the impact; first we analyze studies that indicate there is a link. We also accounted for the possibility that there may be a reason the users click on certain topics. However, it was confirmed that the same results received significantly more when ranked higher up," she said.

    "The investigation did not take place in isolation we had many exchanges with Google and customers and some of them were US companies. All of them were actively involved. Hundreds of companies took the time to reply to our questionnaire."

    The EC said they will be progressing with two other pending enquiries about Google practices.

    Seven other companies, including News Corp, Getty Images, Oracle and Yelp and News Media alliance, which is a newspaper conglomerate, accused Google of destroying jobs and stifling innovation. 

    "As US-based companies, we wish to go on record that enforcement action against Google is necessary and appropriate, not provincial," the firms said in the letter. "We have watched Google undermine competition in the United States and abroad," a statement from the companies read.

    In response to Tuesday's EC decision, Google has come out fighting and said that they may consider appealing the fine.

    "When you shop online, you want to find the products you're looking for quickly and easily, and advertisers want to promote those same products. That's why Google shows shopping ads, connecting our users with thousands of advertisers, large and small, in ways that are useful for both," a Google spokesperson said.

    "We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today [June 27]. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case," the spokesperson added. 

    Related:

    EU Commission Says Fined Google $2.72Bln for Breaching Antitrust Rules
    Google Draws the Line: 'Cleanup' Plan to Purge YouTube of Terror-Related Content
    Google May Avoid Paying $1.8 Bln in Back Taxes to France
    Tags:
    services, antitrust laws, search engine, antitrust case, fine, competition, European Commission, Google, Margrethe Vestager, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok