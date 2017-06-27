Register
14:19 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Workers walk across London Bridge on their way to the City of London, October, 2012

    Almost Half of Skilled EU Workers Mull Leaving UK in Wake of Brexit - Survey

    © AP Photo/ Sang Tan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (110)
    14310

    As a result of Brexit, the United Kingdom has become less attractive for non-UK workers based in the country in terms of working and living.

    Armed police officers walk near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London, Britain, June 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Majority of UK Citizens in Favor of Arming Police Amid Terror Threat, Poll Shows
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The EU membership referendum outcome made the United Kingdom a less attractive working and living destination for non-UK workers based in the country, with almost a half of high-skilled EU workers considering the possibility of leaving the country in the next five years, Deloitte, the UK multinational professional services company, said in a report Tuesday.

    Deloitte surveyed the 2,242 non-UK workers in order to analyze various challenges, such as skills shortage, the UK government could face following Brexit.

    "For workers outside the UK, Brexit had a limited impact on perceptions, with only 21 per cent saying they now find the UK less attractive. But for non British workers inside the UK the story is different with 48 percent respondents overall now finding the UK either a little or significantly less attractive," the report said.

    According to the research, 36 percent of the non-British workers, based in the United Kingdom, are considering to leave the country.

    "The starkest element of these results is that highly-skilled workers are, by their own account, most likely to leave the UK. Nearly half of all highly-skilled EU workers (47 per cent) say they are considering moving within five years, while 38 per cent of highly-skilled non-EU workers say the same," Deloitte noted.

    A woman holds a Union Flag shopping bag in London, Britain April 23, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Coombs
    Over 60% Feel Pessimistic About Quality, Future of UK Public Services - Poll
    Deloitte stressed that overall 58 percent of non-UK nationals believed that they would be difficult to be replaced with new employees. Meanwhile, 70 percent of EU high-skilled workers, who are most likely to leave the country, find replacement difficult or very difficult.

    "Overseas workers, especially those from the EU, tell us they are more likely to leave the UK than before. That points to a short to medium term skills deficit that can be met in part by upskilling our domestic workforce but which would also benefit from an immigration system that is attained to the needs of the economy," Senior Partner and Chief Executive of Deloitte North West Europe David Sproul was quoted as saying in the report.

    In 2016, almost 11 percent of workforce in the United Kingdom was represented by non-British workers with EU nationals and non-EU nationals amounting 2.2 million and 1.2 million people, respectively. Health care, social work, manufacturing and service sectors are among the areas having the largest number of foreign workers in the country.

    On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum on leaving the European Union. A majority of 52 percent voted to leave the bloc, while 48 percent cast their ballot against the idea. In late March, May told BBC One that her government had to "make sure that people here in the UK have the skills they need to take the jobs here so that businesses don't feel they have to reach out overseas to bring people in all the time."

    Topic:
    Britain and EU After Brexit (110)

    Related:

    Getting in Early: Japan Wants Free Trade Talks ASAP With UK Ahead of Brexit
    No EU National Currently in UK to Be Asked to Leave After Brexit – May
    May's Plan for EU Citizens in Post-Brexit UK 'Not Ideal but Better Than Nothing'
    European Central Bank Mulls Taking Euro Clearing Powers From London Post-Brexit
    Tags:
    poll, referendum, Brexit, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok