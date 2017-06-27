Register
13:10 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 photo, a worker passes by a rescue mission van in a warehouse in a Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center near an airport in the town of Nis, Serbia

    What Hides Behind Russian Center in Serbia the US Calls a 'Base'

    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 13001

    The US Senate is very much concerned about the Russian-Serbian disaster relief center in Serbia’s Nis, which US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Hoyt Brian Yee calls “a special center for espionage or other nefarious activities.”

    It looks like the presence of a handful of Russians and about as many cats there has been enough to make many big shots in Washington lose sleep.

    “Well, there are a couple of cats and several dogs living there, whose loud barking can be heard even in Kosovo. Plus four Russian civilian personnel, well advanced in years. Small wonder that they pose such a colossal threat to US national security,” Rogozin said in an interview with Sputnik Serbia.

    When asked to say a few words about the Nis center and whether its staff should enjoy diplomatic immunity, Rogozin said that it was a Russian-Serbian idea to set up a joint disaster relief center in southern Europe so that in the event of an emergency help could be rushed in from nearby Serbia, not from faraway Russia.

    Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center
    © Photo: mchs.gov.ru
    Brussels Urges Belgrade to Close Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center - Lavrov
    “In view of the wars [that raged in the Balkans during the 1990s,] our Emergency Situations Ministry suggested setting up such a center. Right now, all we have there is just an organizing committee, three dogs and four veterans. To be called a base it would need a squadron of planes to put out fires and other things. But [the Americans] are still scared,” Rogozin continued.

    “That’s why I think the Serbs have no need for any S-300 missiles, all they need to do to scare [the Americans] out of their wits is build a couple of wooden mockups. They always jump on someone who is weak. We should register the center and ensure diplomatic immunity for the personnel, just like what they have at any other international center in Serbia,” Dmitry Rogozin noted.

    “Frankly speaking, we don’t really need this center, but we believe it is needed by the victims of forest fires and who are asking us for help,” Dmitry Rogozing emphasized.

    On June 14, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Hoyt Brian Yee expressed "concern" about a Russian-Serbian disaster relief center in Nis, which is located close to Serbia's border with Kosovo.

    Yee said the US was concerned about the Nis center “not so much for what it is now, but what it might become if it receives what Russia has been asking from Serbia, which is some kind of special status, a protected diplomatic status or immunity."

    He also stressed the need for Serbia to exercise full control over its territory.

    The Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center was established in Nis in April 2012. It provides humanitarian assistance in emergency situations in Serbia and other Balkan countries. It also provides training for emergency response groups.

    Related:

    Brussels Urges Belgrade to Close Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center - Lavrov
    Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Daraa
    Tags:
    Humanitarian center, disaster relief, dogs, cats, Emergency Situations Ministry, U.S. Department of State, Hoyt Brian Yee, Dmitry Rogozin, Russia, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok