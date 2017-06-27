Colonel for Ukraine's Military Intelligence Killed in Kiev Blast - MoD

Earlier, the Interior Ministry called the incident a "terrorist act." The Defense Ministry confirmed that assessment.

"As a result of (the explosion) a member of the Defense Ministry's main intelligence department, Colonel Maksim Shapoval, was killed," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Another man was injured as a result of the blast, according to the spokesperson of the Kiev police Oksana Blischik.

Following the blast, a video emerged reportedly showing the moment when the explosion happened.