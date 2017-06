PARIS (Sputnik) — It notes that Roscosmos, as a separate legal entity, cannot be held liable for Russia's debts.

"The Court of Appeal of Paris confirmed the lifting of the arrest demanded by Hulley Enterprises and Veteran Petroleum over Arianespace's arrears to Roscosmos [some 300 million euros] as part of the Soyuz carrier rocket launch program from the Guiana space center," the judgment reads.