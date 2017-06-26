Italian Police Use Tear Gas Against Migrants at Border With France

ROME (Sputnik) — Italian law enforcement officers on Monday used tear gas against a group of several hundred migrants trying to cross the Italian border into France, local media reported.
The news outlets reported that the migrants made an attempt to cross the border after local authorities decided to clear the bed of a local river that allegedly posed a danger to temporary dwellings of migrants located near it.
According to media reports, police are expecting yet another attempt to cross the border overnight into Tuesday.
