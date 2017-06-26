Poland to Supply Ukrainian Defense Companies With Vision Equipment

Commenting on the issue, Industrial Optics Center’s Commercial Director Pawel Glica said the work on the document went on for two years.
"The Industrial Optics Center conducted several tests and demonstrations on Ukraine’s territory for the enterprises that carry out tank equipment modernization, and also at firing grounds. It can be said that our devices were carefully examined, tested by the Ukrainian army and received all necessary permissions for use on military vehicles," Glica said as quoted by the media outlet.
He added that his company sought to create an optoelectronics modernization center on the Ukraine’s territory and delegate part of its authority to the Ukrainian side.
Glica added that the Industrial Optics Center was ready to offer Ukraine night, thermographic and laser vision technologies, as well as to cooperate on systems displaying flight parameters for helicopters.
