Almost 40% Ukrainians Not Supporting St. George's Ribbon Ban - Poll

"45 percent of the respondents support a ban on the "heorhievska" ribbon in Ukraine, almost 40 percent — do not support, 17 percent — undecided. The most supported the ban is in the West, among young and middle-aged people, and the voters of Svoboda [nationalist party]," the Rating Group Ukraine found out in the survey for the "Focus" magazine.
The poll was conducted among 3,000 adult Ukrainians between May 22-31.
The St. George's ribbon is a widely recognized military symbol in Russia. It is also used by civilians as a patriotic symbol and as a symbol of public support to the Russian government, particularly since 2014. The ribbon first became associated with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia in 2005.
All comments
Show new comments (0)