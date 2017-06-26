London to Propose EU Citizens Living in UK Rights Almost Same as UK Nationals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Later in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to publish a document that will set out London's vision for what kind of rights of EU citizens living in the United Kingdom will have after Brexit.

According to The Guardian newspaper, May's document will include plans for EU nationals to receive a so-called settled status, which would give these people equal rights to those of UK citizens in the spheres of employment, health, pensions, residence and welfare after five years of living in the United Kingdom.

The newspaper added that the rights of EU citizens would not be the most sticking point in the plan, as May and her counterparts from the 27 EU member states were expected to be engaged in a discussion over the role of EU courts and their decisions within the context of the United Kingdom.

The fate of both EU citizens living in the United Kingdom and UK nationals leaving in EU member states is one of the major talking points in the Brexit talks between London and Brussels, which started on June 19. The Brexit process, which was initiated on March 29, is to be completed within two years under Article 50 of the European Union's Lisbon Treaty.