Register
15:35 GMT +326 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Gazprom's Zapadnaya gas distribution station in Belarus

    Blame Game: Kiev Sees Any Action by Russia as Plot Against Ukraine

    © Sputnik/ Egor Eryomov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120030

    Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko sees the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project as Moscow’s attempt to avenge Kiev’s victory at the arbitration court in Stockholm, which took the side of Ukraine’s Naftogaz in the dispute with Gazprom.

    Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Ukraine Taking Measures to Prevent Nord Stream 2 Construction - PM
    In a televised interview on Sunday, Poroshenko said that the Nord Stream 2 project aims to deprive Ukraine of $2 billion for the transit of Russian gas.
    “This is a very serious threat to Ukraine from Russia,” he said, adding that Moscow thus wanted to “avenge its defeat” in Stockholm.

    Dispute

    Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a three-year row over the price of Russian natural gas and delivery terms with Gazprom demanding the payment of $37 billion for its natural gas deliveries to Ukraine.

    Late last month, the Stockholm arbitration court issued a preliminary ruling on the matter.

    Even though the full text of the court’s verdict has not yet been published, the Ukrainian side said that the court had fully satisfied its demands concerning the “take-or-pay” principle and also sided with its right to resell the gas it imported from Gazprom.

    The court also ruled that Naftogaz is entitled to a market-reflective adjustment of the price formula starting from 2014.

    Meanwhile, Gazprom issued a statement earlier this month rejecting Kiev’s claims that the Stockholm court had nixed the “take or pay” provision in the dispute with Naftogaz.

    The “take-or-pay” contracts require a client to purchase a set amount of gas and pay for the volumes it does not buy.

    Final attempt to torpedo Nord Stream 2

    Last week Naftogaz decided to enlist US help in its effort to thwart the Nord Stream 2 project by urging Washington to sanction firms helping build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

    Naftogas’s CEO Andriy Kobolyev said that Nord Stream 2 creates risks for Ukraine and threatens European unity.

    “We would advise the US to extend sanctions as soon as possible to all companies potentially involved in this project," Kobolyev told The Wall Street Journal.

    “Any independent analysis will demonstrate that the laying of this pipeline is directed against the interests of the US. It is against the principle of European solidarity,” he added.

    The stand with the Gazprom company's logo at the Sochi International Investment Forum 2016
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    'Unpredictable Effects': Ukraine-Gazprom Gas Standoff 'Reaches a New Level'
    On June 15, the US Senate voted almost unanimously for legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia. If the measure became law, it could include the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Stanislav Byshok, a political analyst with CIS-EMO international monitoring organization, said that Kiev was bending over backwards to fault Russia for just about everything.

    “From an ideological standpoint, post-Maidan Ukraine is very Russophobic and no matter what Russia does is interpreted there as anti-Ukrainian. As for Nord Stream 2 or other energy projects being implemented by Russia, they are aimed at diversifying relations with our Western European partners,” Byshok said.

    He added that because Ukraine fails to meet its gas or oil transit obligations, Russia needs to look for other ways, such as the Nord Stream 2 or Turkish Stream pipelines, to bypass Ukraine’s territory.

    “This is all Kiev’s fault, but Poroshenko and the post-Maidan Ukrainian establishment prefer to interpret this as a “Russian plot against Ukraine,” Stanislav Byshok noted.

    ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Trade War: US Pressures EU to Nix Nord Stream 2 to Remove Russia From Gas Market
    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas per year to the European Union across the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

    In addition to Gazprom, the Nord Stream 2 involves some of the world's largest energy companies, including E.ON, BASF, Wintershall and others. The pipeline's launch is planned for 2018.

    The Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia and Romania and also the Lithuanian president are against the construction of the Nord Steam 2 pipeline which they see as a factor of a global destabilization. 

    Meanwhile, the German and Austrian governments view Nord Stream 2 as a purely economic project.

    Related:

    Naftogaz Expects Stockholm Ruling on Russia-Ukraine Gas Claims by End of May
    Why Russia's Gazprom Plans to Slash Volumes of Its Gas Transit Through Ukraine
    Tags:
    sanctions, gas pipeline, arbitration court, gas dispute, Turkish Stream gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, Wintershall, BASF, Naftogaz, Gazprom, Stanislav Byshok, Andriy Kobolyev, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok