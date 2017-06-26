Political Polarization Hampers Internal Decision-Making Process - OSCE Chief

© AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov OSCE Chief on Kiev's Russian Media Ban: Access Should Be Given to All Info Sources

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Zannier reminded that the position of the Representative on Freedom of the Media was currently vacant in the organization, with negotiations on filling it underway.

"Unfortunately, we are in a phase, when divisions in the Organization in a result of the political polarization have deepened and even appointments of key heads of the OSCE institutions have become more difficult," the official said.

Former OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Dunja Mijatovic left the office in March.

In February, the International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ, EFJ) sent a letter to the OSCE with the request to appoint "without delay" its new freedom of media representative citing the high value and importance of this position.

The activities of the OSCE representative on freedom and the media include observing media developments in member states, promotion freedom of speech and expression, ensuring safety of journalists, holding regional media conferences among other duties.