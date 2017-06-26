Register
12:34 GMT +326 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Malmoe's mosque, southern Sweden.

    Saudi-Sponsored Spread of Hardline Islam Scares Nordics

    © AFP 2017/ BJORN LINDGREN / SCANPIX SWEDEN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20630

    For decades, the Nordic countries' collaboration with Saudi Arabia has triggered fierce criticism from an ethical standpoint. The recent nomination of 31-year-old Muhammad bin Salman, who is known for his hawkish behavior, as Saudi Crown Prince and potential heir to the throne, has once again stirred fears of the Saudis sponsoring hardline Islam.

    Swedish police officers patrol Drottninggatan street in central Stockholm
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    From Hundreds to Thousands: Sweden Crawling With Daesh Sympathizers
    Peaceful Nordic countries have for years had no qualms about cooperating with (or even selling weapons to) the Gulf states, which they themselves view as dictatorships. However, the Saudi sponsorship of hardline Islam has recently triggered concern across Scandinavia.

    In fierce competition with its regional archenemy, Shia-dominated Iran, the Saudis have used enormous resources to spread their influence across the globe. Not least through generous contributions to the building of mosques around the world, the education of imams and the spread of the only form of Islam the Arab country allows, namely the ultra-conservative Wahhabism, the Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote.

    The exact amount of money the Saudi kingdom and their allies have used to promote Wahhabism is a subject of debate. In 2012, the official Saudi magazine Ain al-Yaqeen wrote that King Fahd (1921-2005) had built no fewer than 210 Islamic centers financed entirely or partly by Saudi Arabia, 1,500 mosques and 202 schools to offer Muslim education in Europe, the Americas, Australia and Asia.

    James M. Dorsey of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies and the University of Würzburg, who is considered one of the world's leading experts in Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly drawn attention to Saudis' incessant promotion of hardline Islam, which he called a "Frankenstein monster." According to Dorsey, Saudi Arabia has spent about $100 billion in the last 50 years in what he denoted as the most comprehensive diplomatic campaigns the world has ever seen, which bolstered the stance of ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam.

    Policemen stand outside a mosque in Uppsala January 2, 2015 as police tighten security around some of the country's main mosques
    © REUTERS/ Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency
    Laid Back Sweden Has No Qualms With Qatar Building Mega-Mosques
    In Sweden, the Saudis have funded the Gothenburg Mosque and have contributed to the construction of other mosques and Islamic centers across the country.

    "The fact that some of the mosques are affected by countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar is problematic. In addition to Malmö, there are Gävle, Gothenburg, Haninge and Karlstad, to name a few, where money from the Gulf states has been used," Kristianstadsbladet columnist Karin Rebas wrote in her opinion piece, calling it "bizarre" that dictatorships are allowed to build "new shiny mosques" in Sweden.

    According to an opinion piece in Göteborgs-Posten penned by analysts Robert Björkenwall and Jaan Ungerson, Saudi Arabia and its royal family have been actively spreading their interpretation of Islam since the 1970s, though, among others, the MWL (Muslim World League) and the WANY (World Assembly of Muslim Youth), as well as mosque construction and imam education. Björkenwall and Ungerson called for a government investigation to criminalize the spread of militant Wahhabism and Salafism as an important part of national efforts against extremism and jihadi propaganda.

    Earlier this year, former Norwegian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Carl Schiøtz Wibye expressed concern about Saudis' oil-funded propaganda of Wahhabism.

    In his interview with the Norwegian daily Aftenposten, Carl Schiøtz Wibye called Wahhabism a "cult built on fanatical fantasies of a power-hungry desert preacher in the 1700s," adding that it permitted the execution of "apostates," which included proponents of different interpretations of Islam, followers of other religions and non-believers. Coincidentally, this is where Daesh and other Islamist terrorists happen to stand.

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud shakes hands with first lady Melania Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    Do as I Say, Not as I Do: Swedish Muslims Slam Saudi King for Handshake With Melania Trump
    In recent years, the Saudi funding has raised fears of contributing to Islamist radicalization and facilitating the recruitment of jihadism. According to reports from German intelligence services, growing sums from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait ended up financing German Salafists.

    A British report on the financing of jihadist groups in Britain ordered by former Prime Minister David Cameron was also said to have pointed at Saudi Arabia, yet according to the Interior Ministry is unlikely to ever be published due to its sensitive nature.

    Earlier this year, both Norway and Sweden came under fire for allegedly voting yes to allow Saudi Arabia, arguably the world's biggest abuser of women's rights, to the UN Commission for the Status of Women, despite Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström previously calling Saudi Arabia "medieval." Subsequently, the UN Watch's Hillel Neuer ventured that electing Saudi Arabia to protect women's rights was "like making an arsonist into the town fire chief."

    Related:

    Sycophant Swedish PM Gives Kudos to Women’s Rights in Saudi Arabia
    Women and Children: A Closer Look at Sweden's Jihadists
    Swedish Star Journalist Swears Allegiance to Daesh, Runs Amok in Paris
    New-Gen Gripen Soars in Sweden, Energizing Saab's Exports Prospects
    Peaceful Swedes Want Their Piece of EU Arms Cake
    Tags:
    Wahhabism, Islam, Saudi Arabia, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top News From Around the World Through Camera Lens
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok