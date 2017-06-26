DUP Leader Foster Hopes to Reach Deal With Tories on Forming UK Gov't This Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In the recent snap general election, UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party came eight seats short of the absolute parliamentary majority, which resulted in a hung parliament. The Conservatives with 318 mandates are now in negotiations to form a coalition with the Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which received 10 seats.

© AFP 2017/ Daniel SORABJI How Did We Get Here? Brexit One Year on From the June 23 Referendum

"We are back in London again, and my hope is that we will be able to finalize the agreement between ourselves and the Conservative Party… I very much hope that this week we will be able to conclude on two agreements," Foster was quoted as saying by the Sky News broadcaster.

Foster and May will reportedly hold a meeting later on Monday.

Last week, media reported that the deal between DUP and the Conservative Party needed to form a majority in the House of Commons had not been reached yet, as DUP demanded about 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) to be invested in the region's infrastructure and health services.