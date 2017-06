© Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Protests Putin's Visit to Crimea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the BBC broadcaster, four protesters have been arrested after throwing bricks and lighting fires outside a police station in London.

The protest was provoked by the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, 25, who had been stopped by the police on June 15 and died six days later in a hospital, the broadcaster said.

According to the media outlet, protesters claim that Da Costa was "brutally beaten" by police officers, as his neck was allegedly broken and other injuries were witnessed.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission, however, denied any spinal injuries caused by police.