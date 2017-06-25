Volkswagen Slovakia Plant Employees Cease Strike as Pay Raise Issue Resolved

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — On Monday, during the 12th round of talks between the managers and workers, the trade union rejected the proposal of the factory's management on growth of salaries by 4.5 percent in 2017 and by 4.2 percent starting from January 2018 instead of 16 percent that it demanded. On Tuesday, the workers announced an industrial strike for an indefinite period. The following rounds of talks did not bring any results either.
"The talks between the plant's management and the trade union were successfully completed on Sunday evening. An agreement on signing a new collective labor contract for a term of two years was reached," the administration representative said.
About 8,500 out of 12,300 plant workers in Slovakia voted in a written form in support of stopping the conveyors. The production of offroaders and luxury-class cars has been stooped, while the production of small cars is restricted.
