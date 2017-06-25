Latvian Justice Ministry Plans to Present Bill Banning Face-Covering Clothes

RIGA (Sputnik) – Latvia’s Justice Ministry intends to present in July a draft bill prohibiting clothes that cover face, according to reports.

The mixnews.lv news portal specified that the bill was expected to be discussed at the state’s Cabinet meeting on July 10, and sent then for to the government and Sejm's (lower house of Latvia's parliament) revision.

Amid the increasing terror threat, multiple countries around the globe have introduced bans on face and body coverings, including the burqa, niqab and hijab, as part of the counterterror measures. The bans on face veils have already been adopted in France, Belgium and the Netherlands among other states.