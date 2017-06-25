Some 50,000 Activists Form Human Chain Against 2 Belgian NPPs

© Flickr/ Remco van der Hoogt Dutch Municipalities Appeal to EU Over Extension of Aging Belgian NPP's Life

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The human chain linked Tihange with German Aachen via Dutch Maastricht, according to Belga news agency.

The demonstration was organized by a number of environmental organizations of the three countries, in particular, Stop Tihange, Fin du Nucleaire and 113eweging.

The Tihange NPP in Wallonia and the Doel NPP in Flanders have been in service since the 1970s. In 2012, inspections showed the existence of tiny flaws in the steel rings used in the construction of the Tihange 2 and Doel 3 reactors. The reactors were temporarily shut down for safety inspections but Belgium restarted them after the Federal Agency for Nuclear Control (FANC) declared them "safe for operation."

The citizens of Belgium and neighboring states have repeatedly demanded the Belgian authorities to provide evidence of reliability of the NPPs and urged their stoppage.

The Tihange and the Doel NPPs provide 55 percent of Belgium's electricity needs.