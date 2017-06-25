Macron Considers Joint Session of Parliament in Versailles - Gov't Spokesman

© REUTERS/ Bertrand Guay/Pool French DM Resigns Over Misuse of EU Parliament Assistants Investigation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Speaking to a political program Le Grand Jury RTL-LCI-Le Figaro, Castaner said he "could neither confirm nor deny" that the joint session of the parliament would take place on July 3, adding that Macron was mulling on the issue.

"Emmanuel Macron made a commitment to the French people to convene the Parliament, i.e. the National Assembly and the Senate… in Versailles every year… He is thinking on the issue now, but it is important that he sets a direction," Castaner said.

Convening a Congress at Versailles is a rare procedure, generally reserved for major presidential speeches or on extremely significant occasions.

Ex-French leader Francois Hollande chose Versailles for parliamentarians gathering in November 2015, following deadly terror attacks, to declare that France "was at war." Another former President Nicolas Sarkozy held a speech in the palace in 2009, when the global financial crisis was at the height.